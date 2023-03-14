Dakota College at Bottineau Men’s Hockey enters the national tournament with just a 13-19 overall record, but the Jacks are on their longest win streak of the season.

Winners of six straight games before opening up pool play in Boston, DCB looks to make a return trip to the ACHA D-2 semi-finals, where they lost to Florida Gulf Coast 4-1.

The team hopes that success carries over in the biggest games of the year.

We’ve just got to play our game and stay out the penalty box and get good goaltending. Defense wins championships and I think we have a pretty good defensive effort. We haven’t really been blown out in any games and it’s been mostly low scoring all year.”

Ryan Patterson: “We’ve all kind of understood that if we put the work boots on that we see success so I think that’s what we definitely need to do.”