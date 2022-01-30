The Dakota College at Bottineau Men’s Hockey team is preparing to enter their last month of the regular season with a record of 12-6-2.

The Lumberjacks are currently ranked No. 2 in the ACHA.

Head Coach Travis Rybchinski says they are hoping to keep one of the top two teams to earn the automatic bid to nationals in March.He adds once they get back some injured players they will be able to make that push into the post season.

“Our goal tending has been really good, if you look at the numbers our save percentage is up there and we have a good battle for number one and two,” Rybchinski said. “Unfortunately Matt’s out with an injury right now until February but he will come back strong and and Jordan’s been holding the fort and then we have Billy here who has really stepped in and did a nice job so goal-tending depth has been really good.”

The Lumberjacks are back on the ice Wednesday Feb. 2 when they travel to Williston State. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.