Hockey: DCB Women’s Hockey team ranked #2 in the west region

The Dakota College at Bottineau Women’s Hockey team is putting up an impressive season in only their second year as a program.

Currently, the Lady Jacks are ranked #2 in the west region of the ACHA Division II standings. Head Coach Reed Loucks said he is impressed with how his girls have played against their big opponents.

“Absolutely huge. the fact that last year was our inaugural season and we can be as competitive and successful as we have been, no words can describe how happy we are about that,” Loucks said.