Coming off Christmas break, the DCB Women’s Hockey team only played eight games total on the season. To stay game ready, they try to keep all practices competitive between the 25 skaters.

While being a Division II team, they face various Division I teams in the state, which they said helps prepare them for a potential run to the national championship.

“When we played Jamestown we went into a shootout with them so it helped our confidence a lot and I think if we can keep up with a D1 team like them it will help us play ACC,” Michelle Landsverk, Forward, said.

“We try to keep new drills coming and coming there are a few we work on over and over but just keep new things coming,” Ashley Blue, Assistant Coach, said.