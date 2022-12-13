Minot State Men’s Hockey sits atop the ACHA rankings with a 15-1 record.

The Beavers responded from their first loss of the season at UMary with a pair of dominant wins over ranked Central Oklahoma.

Head Coach Wyatt Waselenchuk likes how his team has developed to this point of the season, and being a more consistent team has been an area of focus after a disappointing finish in last season’s national tournament.

“We’ve done a lot of growing as a team and I think that our mindset in terms of just getting a little better every day and every week has been a big focus of ours,” Waselenchuk said.

“We went through a similar situation last year and I think that maybe we got a little complacent. We weren’t losing a lot and obviously at the national tournament, we didn’t get done what we strive for all season,” Waselenchuk added.

MSU isn’t back on the ice until after the new year when they travel to face Midland University January 6th.