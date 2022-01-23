Hockey: Minot State men’s team dominates at home against Williston State

Minot State men’s hockey team is number two in the country with a 20-2 record on the season. Williston State has lost eight of its last ten, but had a chance to knock off the bigger opponent in Minot on Sunday.

The Beavers were back at home for the first time in 2022 riding a five-game win streak. Minot State got the dominating win 6 to 0.

Head Coach Wyatt Waselenchuk said he was impressed with how the defense stepped up tonight only allowing 14 shots on goal.

“It was good, that’s what we preach all day long is our d-zone has to be better and we have two, well as we showed it tonight three strong goaltenders that are going to help us out in the long run, but we have to clean things up in the d-zone but you can limit a team to single-digit is a good thing for sure,” Waselenchuk said.



The Beavers are back on the ice on Wednesday, Jan. 26 when they travel back to Jamestown to face the No. 11 Jimmies.