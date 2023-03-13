A new ACHL Hockey tournament is set to get underway Thursday, March 16 in Boston, MA.

The Minot State women’s team enters the tournament as the three seed with aspirations of the program’s first ever national championship.

Making a third straight trip to the national tournament, Minot State Women’s Hockey enters ACHA division one’s biggest stage with a 21-10-2 record.

“This is a very strong team. I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished this year. This is a team that if they push themselves to their very limits, they have every chance of winning a national championship this year,” Head Coach Ryan Miner said.

Most of the roster played on the team that lost by one goal in last year’s semi-final to Midland, but it’s been University of Regina transfer Jordan Kulbida pacing the team with 31 points , making ACHA 1st team All-American in her only season at Minot State.

“The team’s been super awesome and super supportive of me and I just love the girls here and they’ve been super awesome with me on the ice and I’m just happy I got the opportunity to play my final season at Minot State,” Kulbida said.

“She’s an amazing hockey player. I get to play with her on a line now, so it’s great building connection and chemistry her, and she brings a great aspect to the team. She’s all-around a good player. We get lots of goals from her and that’s what we expect from her,” Senior Forward Megan Norris said.

Each game at the national tournament presents the challenge of playing a top club hockey team in the country.

“Every team that’s going to nationals deserves to be there and has that skill and that quality of team to be there and whoever outworks the opponent is going to win the hockey team at the end of the day,” Miner said.

But beyond what happens on the ice, the players enjoy the chance to travel together.

“My favorite part is getting to experience it with my teammates. We get to do a lot of fun things and we get to travel around. Getting to go to Boston this year, we haven’t been there yet as a team so it’ll be fun to see a new city and get to do that with my teammates,” Norris said.