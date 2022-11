The University of Mary had lost just one game coming into Sunday’s game against St. Thomas. The Marauders were fresh off a 3-2 win over the Tommies on Saturday.

The Tommies struck quickly on Sunday just nine minutes into the contest for the only goal of the first period.

It would be all Tommies from there as they won 5-0, shutting out UMary for the first time since December of 2019.