Minot State Football announced Ian Shields as the program’s 22nd head coach in it’s history.

The Oregon native Ian Shields comes to the Magic City with nearly thirty years of coaching experience in a variety of roles, with three previous stints as a head coach.

The immediate focus for Shields is recruiting with National Signing Day just eight days away.

But, he said retaining players on the current roster is a huge part of finding early success.

“We have to give them the best chance to succeed. Schematically, strategically, and give them an opportunity to achieve their goals, and so we can’t sit here and see this as a 4-5 year plan. I’m not that patient. I understand it takes time to build a winning program and climb the mountain so to speak, but we need to get started as soon as possible,” Shields said.