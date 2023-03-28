This softball season marks the end of an era for a pair of long-standing softball players in Dickinson.

Twin sisters Kennedy and Kamryn Kuntz are senior utilities players for the Blue Hawks in their fourth years of college softball, playing in the same town they once suited up together in at Dickinson High.

As they share their final games together in college, both sisters appreciate the memories they’ve made playing in front of friends and family.

“It’s honestly amazing, it’s been such a blast going from a Midget to Blue Hawk. Truthfully it’s really surreal because we’ve been watching the Blue Hawks since we were really little so to be one is even more special,” Kennedy said.

“It’s been amazing. Kennedy and I have been so lucky to be able to play with each other for all of our life so it’s definitely just a blessing to continue playing with her,” Kamryn said.