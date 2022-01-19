Lumberjack’s Travis Rybchinski earns 300th win over the weekend

Over the weekend, the Dakota College at Bottineau Men’s Hockey team was celebrating more than just a win.

Head Coach Travis Rybchinski earned his 300th win with the program in their game against Metropolitan State. Rybchinski has been with the Lumberjack program for 21 seasons.

He said he knew he was coming close to the milestone but was more focused on his teams’ success in a come-from-behind win.

“We had the lead then lost it, then it was just a relief to get the win and then it sort of sank in a bit that I’ve been doing this may be too long,” Rybchinski said. “But I’m pretty proud of the accomplishment not many coaches stay at one program for that long and it’s good to be a Lumberjack.”