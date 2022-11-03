The Williston State Men’s Basketball team looks to improve off last season’s 8-23 record with only one returner on this year’s squad.

The Tetons opened their season on Tuesday, Nov. 3 losing to Northwest College but with such a young group of guys, the focus early on is communication and finding the proper rotations.

“It’s going to be a lot of trying to figure out who plays well together who meshes, matchup wise will always play a little part in that as well too so it’s going to be one of those things we will kind of tinker with it a little bit,” Alex Herman, Head Coach, said.

“Simply defensive communication is always something that gets emphasized on every team. Rebounding was a big weakness from last year that we are trying to address this year as well. A pair from that are just playing together as a squad,” Abiodun Adedo, Sophomore Forward/Center, said.

Next up for Williston State is the annual Buster Gillis MonDak Tournament out in New Town. Head Coach Alex Herman said this weekend allows teams to see how they stack up with the rest of the conference early on in the season.

The Tetons face Lake Region in the first round Friday evening.

“They really like to pack it in on defense and be very physical and they really kind of talk about that they make sure they own the glass so it’s going to be very important for us blocking out and to be playing as physical as we can,” Herman said.