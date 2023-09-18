This past week was homecoming week at Minot State, alumni from around the country came back to their alma mater and some were recognized for their athletic achievements.

Marianna (Danna) Lamb, softball player Tiffany (Friesen) Redekop, women’s basketball player Mackenzie Mack, and men’s golfer Kowan O’Keefe were inducted into the Minot State Athletic Hall of Fame on September 15.

The very next day they were recognized at the Minot State homecoming football game.

Out of the four inductees, three were All-Americans while in a Beaver uniform.

“My coach called me and actually called my mom to at the same time to let me know that I was going to be inducted,” said Minot State Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee, Marianna (Danna) Lamb. “I felt really honored and it was exciting to after coming out here to start the program to be the first person to also be inducted for soccer, so I was excited.”

These four inductees have now put there names amongst some of the most impactful people in MSU athletics.