MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State Men’s Hockey has defeated #3 Adrian College, 1-0, in the 2023 ACHA National Championship to win their third-ever National Championship.

—-2nd Period ——

Josh Pederson scored the first goal of the game to give the Beavers a 1-0 with just under 3 minutes left in the period.

—-3rd Period ——

The Bulldogs outshoot the Beavers for the game 19-15, and MSU hangs on for the win.

The win gives Minot State its first title since 2019 when they defeated Iowa State, 3-1, in the championship. The Beavers’ very first championship came in 2013 when they won 9-5 over Lindenwood (Mo.) in the final.

Minot State officially finishes the season 35-3-0, good for the second most wins in program history (the most being 38 in 2017-2018 when they were knocked out by Illinois).