MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot State Women’s Hockey was defeated by #1 Liberty University, 3-2, in the 2023 ACHA National Championship.

Megan Norris scored a power-play goal for the Beavers in the first period of the game to put Minot State up 1-0. Liberty’s Madison Glynn followed up with a power-play goal of their own to tie things up with under a minute to go in the period.

Glynn quickly gave Liberty the lead in the second period, scoring in the first couple of minutes to take a 2-1 lead over Minot State. And then scored a third goal for Glynn to get a hat trick at about the 9-minute mark in the third period.

Minot State’s Jordan Kulbida tried to bring the Beavers back into it scoring a goal late in the third to bring the score to 3-2.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough for Minot State to pull off the comeback. The Beavers now fall to 0-3 in national championship games.