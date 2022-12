FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota State football team has found itself in a familiar position this postseason with another trip to Frisco, Texas, in its future.

The Bison defeated Incarnate Word 35-32 in the semifinals Friday night to advance to the FCS National Championship for the tenth time in the last 12 years.

The Bison will play for the national championship on January 8 in Frisco.