(KXNET) — North Dakota State Cornerback Destin Talbert has been invited to participate in the Chicago Bears’ rookie camp after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A Darien, Illinois native, Talbert finished his Bison career with 144 total tackles and 104 solo tackles. He also snagged 4 interceptions throughout his time at NDSU and 25 defended passes.

The 6’0″ senior finished fourth on the team in tackles this past season with 59 and blocked a field goal that he returned for a touchdown in the season-opener against Drake.