(KXNET) — North Dakota State Safety Michael Tutsie has been invited to participate in the Indianapolis Colts rookie minicamp after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A two-time All-American and three-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference safety, Tutsie has been a part of four Bison National Championship teams in his six years with the team.

A four-year starter, the Indianapolis native finished his Bison career with 56 consecutive starts and finished tied for fifth in NDSU history with 338 total tackles and second all-time with 184 solo tackles. He also had 11 career interceptions for the Bison.