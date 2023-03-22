FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, the Summit League’s Indoor Track and Field Academic All-League team announced that many new members would be joining their ranks — and eight of them are from North Dakota State University’s indoor track and field teams.

In order to be eligible for the Indoor Track and Field Academic All-League team, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.3 (measured on the typical 4.0 GPA scale), completed at least a full academic year at their current school, and participated in at least 50% of their team’s competitions as they have done so. Those who meet these qualifications were then voted on by faculty athletic and sports information directors (SIDS) from the eight institutions that make up the league that carry track and field to determine who would be admitted into the team.

The eight students who were inducted into the Indoor Track and Field portion of the Academic All-League team are as follows:

Men’s Track Team

Cullen Curl from Bismarck owns a 3.87 cumulative GPA, and is a biological sciences major. He was crowned a Summit League champion in the 4x400m relay, and placed third in the 400m dash at the Summit League meet.

from Bismarck owns a 3.87 cumulative GPA, and is a biological sciences major. He was crowned a Summit League champion in the 4x400m relay, and placed third in the 400m dash at the Summit League meet. Josh Samyn from Winnipeg, Manitoba has a 3.93 cumulative GPA with a double major in biological sciences and anthropology, and is a multiple-time selection for the Academic All League. He was a Summit League champion in the distance medley and relay, and posted a total time of 1:53:88 for this season’s indoor 800m.

from Winnipeg, Manitoba has a 3.93 cumulative GPA with a double major in biological sciences and anthropology, and is a multiple-time selection for the Academic All League. He was a Summit League champion in the distance medley and relay, and posted a total time of 1:53:88 for this season’s indoor 800m. Zach McGlynn from Stephen, Minnesota owns a cumulative 4.0 GPA with a major in agricultural economics, and earned the title of All-Summit League in the heptathlon with a third-place finish at the conference meet.

from Stephen, Minnesota owns a cumulative 4.0 GPA with a major in agricultural economics, and earned the title of All-Summit League in the heptathlon with a third-place finish at the conference meet. Jacob Rodin from Kenmare has a cumulative 4.0 GPA as an agricultural economics and finance double major. He is also a former Summit League 800m champion, and won both 4x400m relay and distance medley relay titles at the conference meet. He is also the only man to have won three gold medals this season at the Summit League Championships, and ranked number 35 in the NCAA for the 800m after setting NDSU’s current school record (1:47:84).

Women’s Track Team

Christie Collins from Thunder Bay, Ontario owns a 4.0 GPA as a biological sciences major. She ranked sixth in the league during the 200m competition and seventh for the long jump this season, as well as placing in the top-12 in the league for the 60m dash.

from Thunder Bay, Ontario owns a 4.0 GPA as a biological sciences major. She ranked sixth in the league during the 200m competition and seventh for the long jump this season, as well as placing in the top-12 in the league for the 60m dash. Grace Emineth from Fargo owns a 3.75 cumulative GPA as a pharmacy major, and ranked 64th in the NCAA for the long jump this season. She was named the Summit League Indoor Championships Field MVP after winning the long jump and placing third in the triple jump.

from Fargo owns a 3.75 cumulative GPA as a pharmacy major, and ranked 64th in the NCAA for the long jump this season. She was named the Summit League Indoor Championships Field MVP after winning the long jump and placing third in the triple jump. Alissa Melvin from Waterloo, Ontario, owns a 3.92 cumulative GPA with a political science major. She ranks eighth in school history for the indoor triple jump, and posted the second-best triple jump mark by a Summit League athlete this season at 40-03.25 (12.27m).

from Waterloo, Ontario, owns a 3.92 cumulative GPA with a political science major. She ranks eighth in school history for the indoor triple jump, and posted the second-best triple jump mark by a Summit League athlete this season at 40-03.25 (12.27m). Sofia Naranjo Mata from River Falls, Wisconsin, owns a 3.97 cumulative GPA as an architecture major. She was a member of the Bison distance medley relay team that claimed the Summit League championship, and recorded a personal best time of 57.19 in the 400m.

Currently, NDSU is the school with the second-largest number of selections for the team, only being beaten by the University of South Dakota with 13. A total of 32 athletes were selected to be a part of the Indoor Track and Field Academic All-League Team — 15 men and 17 women.

NDSU’s Josh Samyn and Jacob Rodin earned the accolade for the fourth time in both of their careers. All other nominees have only been selected once.