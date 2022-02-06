Sunday was the last day of the Minot State Bubble Invite. UMary started the day off facing Dakota Wesleyan. Minot State closed out the weekend playing Minnesota-Crookston.
Dakota Wesleyan 13, UMary 6
Minnesota-Crookston 0, Minot State 3
