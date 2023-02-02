While it doesn’t feel like it outside one spring sport is getting underway, the college softball season is just three days away.

The Minot State softball team will host their annual bubble invite with three teams making the trip to the Magic City.

Under new Head Coach Bailey Gaspar they are using the early season games to find what works and what doesn’t and where they can stand in the Northern Sun.

“Our first game we’re playing UMary one of our rivals in the conference so we’re going to come out and we’re going to play our hardest and it is going to set the tone for the season. They’re really excited, we’re really excited but it is preseason so obviously, there is going to be things we need to work on and things we will take away from this first tournament going into the rest of the season,” Gaspar said.