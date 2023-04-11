The Beavers won one of two NSIC home games on Tuesday at the MSU Bubble, hosting Northern State.
NSIC Softball Scores:
|Minot State
|5
|Northern State
|1
|Final
|Minot State
|5
|Northern State
|10
|Final
