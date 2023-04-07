Minot State won on a walk-off to take the second game of the doubleheader against Augustana.
NSIC Softball Scores
|Minot State
|2
|Augustana
|4
|Game One
|Final
|Minot State
|4
|Augustana
|3
|Game Two
|Final-10
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
Minot State won on a walk-off to take the second game of the doubleheader against Augustana.
NSIC Softball Scores
|Minot State
|2
|Augustana
|4
|Game One
|Final
|Minot State
|4
|Augustana
|3
|Game Two
|Final-10
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter