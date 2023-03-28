The Beavers added to their six-game win streak with two wins over the Marauders, continuing a stretch of home games at the bubble.
NSIC Softball Scores
|Minot State
|3
|UMary
|2
|Game One
|Final
|Minot State
|8
|UMary
|0
|Game Two
|Final – 5
The Beavers added to their six-game win streak with two wins over the Marauders, continuing a stretch of home games at the bubble.
