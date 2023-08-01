Coming off a 30-23 season, Minot State Softball looks to a familiar face on already on campus to lead the team this coming spring.

Last week Sal Rodriguez was named the tenth head coach in the softball program’s history.

Rodriguez was previously a student athlete on the MSU baseball squad from 2015 to 2019, serving in the Athletic Department as the Assistant Athletic Director for revenue and fan development in his post playing career.

The former first baseman went on to coach for his former team, along with the Minot Storm and Bishop Ryan softball teams.

After seeing the position open up, he didn’t hesitate to apply.

“The longer we kind of looked at the position and thought about it and I thought back on the team that we have in the short week of two that I spent with the team, it really felt like a really good decision for me to make,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez feels his current roster is capable of competing at a high level and will be able to make it to a conference tournament.

A goal he has for this team is to be in the top four in the conference, something they haven’t done since 2013.

When the players get back on campus in a little less then a month, Rodriguez plans on focusing on the fundamentals.

“Honestly it’s the little plays that end up making the big impact over the course of a game,” added Rodriguez. “Sure a home run here, or making a nice diving play here goes above and beyond but if we can make the little plays more often and more consistently than the team across the field from us, we’re going to be in good shape.”

MSU Softball only graduated two seniors this past spring and brings back an experienced group of seven seniors.