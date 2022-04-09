For the first time in five years, college track teams return to the capital city for the Al Bortke Open after a four-year stretch that saw cancellations due to weather and COVID-19.
At the high school level, Minot hosted five other Class A teams in the Minot early bird meet.
Al Bortke Open Team Scores:
Men’s:
NDSU 180.5
UMary 130.5
MSU Moorhead 129
Dickinson St 107
Valley City St 52
Women’s:
UMary 215
NDSU 171.5
MSU Moorhead 72
Dickinson St 76.5
Minot St 52
Minot Early Bird Team Scores:
Girl’s:
Minot 156.5
Bismarck 148.5
Mandan 126.5
Legacy 84
West Fargo Sheyenne 77.5
St. Mary’s 71
Boys:
Bismarck 192.5
Legacy 181
Minot 153
Mandan 82.5
St. Mary’s 37