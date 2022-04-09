For the first time in five years, college track teams return to the capital city for the Al Bortke Open after a four-year stretch that saw cancellations due to weather and COVID-19.

At the high school level, Minot hosted five other Class A teams in the Minot early bird meet.

Al Bortke Open Team Scores:

Men’s:

NDSU 180.5

UMary 130.5

MSU Moorhead 129

Dickinson St 107

Valley City St 52

Women’s:

UMary 215

NDSU 171.5

MSU Moorhead 72

Dickinson St 76.5

Minot St 52

Minot Early Bird Team Scores:

Girl’s:

Minot 156.5

Bismarck 148.5

Mandan 126.5

Legacy 84

West Fargo Sheyenne 77.5

St. Mary’s 71

Boys:

Bismarck 192.5

Legacy 181

Minot 153

Mandan 82.5

St. Mary’s 37