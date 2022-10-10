The Bismarck State College Mystics welcomed the NDSCS Wildcats into the armory for the second game this year between the nationally-ranked programs.

The Mystics seemed to have control of the game all night, winning in straight sets, dominating at the block.

“We really were focused on our block starting on Friday to really not put ourselves in those situations,” says HC Kyle Keuther. “I think we did a good job of setting our blocks so our defense could really pick up all those balls.”

“Just the hard work in practice,” says MH Jenna Rust. “They started doing a little different change-ups for us. How to hit off the blocks better and just overall, carry the energy over for the game and everyone just followed through on their jobs.”