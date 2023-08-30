The Lumberjacks would take the first set of the match but the Mystics would come storming back and take the next three sets to grab the MonDak Conference win.
|Dakota College Bottineau
|1
|Bismarck State College
|3
|Final
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
The Lumberjacks would take the first set of the match but the Mystics would come storming back and take the next three sets to grab the MonDak Conference win.
|Dakota College Bottineau
|1
|Bismarck State College
|3
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now