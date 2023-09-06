The Tetons kept it close in all three sets but the attack of the Wildcats proved to be too much for Williston State, as the Tetons fall to 1-7 on the season.
|Williston State College
|0
|North Dakota State College of Science
|3
|Final
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
The Tetons kept it close in all three sets but the attack of the Wildcats proved to be too much for Williston State, as the Tetons fall to 1-7 on the season.
|Williston State College
|0
|North Dakota State College of Science
|3
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now