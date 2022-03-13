“It’s going to be hard for me because I don’t know that I want to leave but again it’s time. The ball has to stop bouncing for all of us sometime in life and it is now,” Wayne Johnson, Head Coach, DCB Women’s Basketball Head Coach, said.

For the last 20 years Wayne Johnson has been leading the Dakota College at Bottineau women’s basketball team on the court. He’s led the Ladyjacks to region championships, district titles, and three national tournament appearance.

But now he’s hanging up his sneakers after 53 years in the business.

“In Fairmont, North Dakota when I just turned 22, thought I knew everything about the game and the world and found out I really didn’t know anything,” Johnson said. “Has some good kids that liked me and played hard for me.”

After getting his years of experience, Johnson came to Dakota College at Bottineau not looking to climb the coaching ladder but instead to call the school home.

“It was just a stress free fun, the only stress was what I put on myself, but it has just been a fun dream job for me and their was never any idea of leaving,” Johnson said.

Over his tenure with the Ladyjacks Johnson has coached hundreds of players who he says have left a lasting impression on him. Players said he left a legacy not only with the team but the entire school.

“Everyone knows Coach J when they come here, they’re like coach J is big coach J,” Maria Moore, Sophomore Guard, said.

“It’ll just be sad not being able to come back and watch him coach future teams but I know he will be in the stands so if we come back we’ll still be able to say hi,” Kaitlynn Scherr, Sophomore Guard, said.

Johnson’s final game in the Woodshed ended with a playoff win a memory that will be added to a long list of others.

“I want to take it all in and enjoy it because again it’s a memory I’ll want to have. I just love this team and I love my job no matter what happens, I’m getting a little emotional right now so, but I just want us to compete and have fun,” Johnson said.

As for what’s next, coach said that a great question but he is looking forward to spending it with his number one supporter…

“My wife has had my back since we were dating when I was doing Babe Ruth baseball and she was doing the score book and wasn’t an athlete but followed and figured it out,” Johnson said. “And she’s been following me for a million years it seems like and it’s time for us to do something else together.”

And Johnson had one final word for the school, players, assistant coaches and the city of Bottineau.

“Thank you. You’ve made this a dream job for me and appreciate it,” Johnson said.