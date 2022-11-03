The Williston State Women’s Basketball team looks to build on last year’s 19-14 record. Only four returners from last year’s team means freshmen will need to step up into major roles.

While the Tetons are a younger team this year they hope to use a taller lineup than last season to their advantage while filling in spots of injured players.

Williston State opened its season with a 3-point loss to Northwest College but players said they learned valuable lessons to build on as the season goes along.

“The effort was there and I just think that the way the kids are jelling together and picking each other up it was good to see,” Bill Triplett, Head Coach, said.

“I think that really helped a lot of us especially since there are like nine freshmen and knowin like we can compete and stay with some of these good teams I think really helped a lot of us,” Elizabeth Field, Freshman Guard, said.