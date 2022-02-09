Minot State and Dickinson State back in competition Wednesday night at the Minot State Dome.

It was senior night for the Beavers and they are looking for their second win of the season as they host the Blue Hawks.

Starting in the 133 class, Senior Brandon Meikel took on Aiden Painter. Meikel gets four points here for a near fall and later gets the major decision winning 13-0.

Next up 141 class, Senior Lincoln Stormer facing Dante Venema. Stormer gets two points here for the takedown later winning with a decision of 9-5.

The Beavers win big at home 46 to 0.