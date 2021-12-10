Wrestling: UMary stays undefeated beating Minot State on the road

Minot State hosted UMary on Friday, Dec. 10. The meet started with 125 class as the Beavers Oscar Nellis took on UMary’s Jaden Verhagen. Nellis would lead most of the match but Berhagen would get a takedown for two points as time expired in the third period, winning the match 7-6.

Minot State’s Brandon Meikel would face the Marauders Reece Barnhardt in the 133 class. Barnhardt would get a big takedown for two points in the third period and help the Marauders extend their team lead 6-0.

And the third match of the night was the 141 class, the Beavers Lincoln Stormer going up against UMary’s Laken Boese. Stormer started off strong getting four points for the near fall. But later in the first period would get pinned by Boese.

And the Marauders stay undefeated winning 29-19.