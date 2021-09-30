Skip to content
Community
22nd Annual Deer Rifle Sight-in Days takes place this weekend
KX Conversation: First Lady Kathryn Burgum Looks Ahead to Recovery Reinvented
Video
SYSK: Kyle Erickson
Video
130-year-old shipwreck in North Dakota visible due to drought
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chewing Gum Day
Video
BSC Volleyball Stays Hot in Win over Williston State
Video
Center-Stanton Volleyball is a Contender in Region Five
Video
Shiloh Christian Prepares For Their Biggest Matchup
Video
Beulah Football Taking Their Offense to the Air
Video
Bottineau Beautification Committee Paints Murals
Video
KX Conversation: Renae Moch discusses COVID booster shots in North Dakota
Video
Taste the Tradition: The last small town creamery in North Dakota, Pride Dairy
Video
Livestock auctions busy as producers downsize herds due to drought
Video
Redistricting map approved, full legislature to vote in November
Video
$750,000 to Suicide Prevention
Video
Soccer: Minot State Beavers returning home after going 5-0 on the road
Video
Why hay bales spontaneously combust
Video
Local activist will be honored in award ceremony for her anti-smoking campaign
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Coffee Day
Video
WDA Volleyball: Century and Bismarck Battle for First
Video
State Golf: Heart River Holds on For the Title
Video
Nearly 1 million dollars will go towards statewide effort to help the uninsured
KX Conversation: First Lady Kathryn Burgum Looks Ahead to Recovery Reinvented 2021
Video
Someone You Should Know: Minot man uses unique life experiences to pursue comedy career
Video
Gov. Burgum outlines vision for spending American Rescue Plan money
Video
Sanford Health reports nearly all COVID hospitalizations are among unvaccinated
Video
Food drive being held for emergency shelter in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Video
Get all your local sports scores HERE
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
130-year-old shipwreck in North Dakota visible due to drought
Video
Man in custody following apartment fire in Bismarck
Sanford Health reports nearly all COVID hospitalizations are among unvaccinated
Video
Someone You Should Know: Minot man uses unique life experiences to pursue comedy career
Video
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign results in 108 alcohol or drug-related arrests and citations