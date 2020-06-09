Change Makers: Men in Minot bond together to create change

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The discussion of race and equality has been at the forefront for the last two weeks. We know it’s a discussion in our homes, our workplace and across our communities.

Here at KX News, we embrace diversity and it matters to us, like we know it matters to many of you.

There are people in our communities fighting to make a difference. That’s why we’ve created Change Makers, a series of local stories that will look at those working for progress.

To begin our series, a group in Minot are banding together to push positivity.

Participant Allen Anderson said, “If you turn on the news right now it’s a whole bunch of rioting and chaos and just crime going on right now.”

George Floyd’s death on May 25 has sparked protest and rage world-wide. Since the incident, Black Lives Matter awareness protests have seemingly increased around the country, and even in small communities like Rugby.

In Minot, a few men are adding their voice to the cause.

“We decided a bunch of men from all different walks of life, all different ethnicities, all different races coming together and doing what we feel and believe and that’s dressing up in nice suits, staying positive and executing excellence in everything that we do,” Creator Gabriel Mejia said.

Mejia says their ultimate goal though is to eliminate stereotypes that people tend to have on men of color, and group members believe it needs to start when you’re young.

“I just want them to have a positive image to look up to and see that with all the stereotypes and everything that that’s not all we can be, we can be so much more,” participant Mihon Allen said.

“If they can look at this as a more positive thing it can help change the world” Anderson said.

Every Sunday, the group plans to meet outside the Ward County Sheriff’s Office with the ambition to serve and be leaders in the community as best as possible and hopefully encourage others to join in along the way.

“The future of this is everybody coming together, it doesn’t matter what background you came from, what different walks of life, what different challenges you may have endured. It’s just coming together to really just share a positive mindset.” Meija said.

So far 10 are committed, but they hope those numbers will rise as the movement grows.

The guys in the group encourage any male figures in or around Minot to join in by clicking here and leaving a message.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9"

STEELE TEACHERS

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEELE TEACHERS"

Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool"

Harvey Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Baseball"

Class A Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Baseball"

Long-Term Care Visitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-Term Care Visitation"

3rd Golf Scramble

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Golf Scramble"

Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Volunteers Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Volunteers Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Coronavirus Economic Toll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Economic Toll"

Ash Borer Risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ash Borer Risk"

Road to Recovery: Brent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery: Brent"

Food Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Festival"

Promdemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promdemic"

IMC at Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "IMC at Home"

Census Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Help"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge