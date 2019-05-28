Putting North Dakota First is the mission and drive behind KX News. Community service and outreach projects are the backbone of our local community.

Many children throughout our communities would not eat on the weekends without the Backpacks for Kids North Dakota Community Action Program.

This fall, ND E-Waste and KX News will host Computers for a Cause in Bismarck. Bring your computers for recycling and for each computer received, $5 will be donated to the Backpacks for Kids.

ND E-Waste will host their fall event at their office in Bismarck on September 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. They are located at 3007 Morrison Ave #1, Bismarck, ND 58504.

