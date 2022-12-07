We’re sorry!

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
3°
Sign Up
Bismarck
3°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
KX Finance
Business Beat
Crime Tracker
Home for the Holidays
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics from The Hill
US & World News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National Day Calendar
Someone You Should Know
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Get the day’s Top Stories delivered to your inbox!
Top Stories
Man steal woman’s car and runs her over in Bismarck
“100 Cheers” returns to spread hope in ND
Burgum unveils $18.4B proposed state budget
Former Yankton Sioux Tribe’s police chief charged …
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Whys
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Weather Question of the Week
KX Cams
Closings and Delays
KX Storm Team Weather App
Submit Your Weather Photos
Sports
2022 KX Pro Football Challenge
Local Sports
Local College Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
Scoreboards
Top Stories
Basketball: WDA opens up regional play for boys and …
Video
Top Stories
Basketball: Shiloh Christian battles with Wilton-Wing …
Video
Top Stories
College Basketball: UMary defeats Minot State in …
Video
Hockey: Minot and Mandan get road wins
Video
Jamestown volleyball wins first National Championship
Video
Basketball: Bismarck’s season will rely on every …
Video
Community
Think Big…Shop Small
Remarkable Women 2023
Home for the Holidays
2022-2023 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Hunger Heroes
Veterans Voices
Cooking with KX
Weekend BRB
Daily Pledge
Native American Heritage Month
North Dakota’s Hidden History
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
KX Sport Show
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Studio 701
701 on Film: Sponsored by Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge
Ask the Pharmacist: Sponsored by Gateway Pharmacy
Be Our Guest
Best Reviews: Sponsored by Missouri Valley YMCA
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk: Sponsored by 12 Stones Coffee
Community
Dancin’ Day: Sponsored by Northern Plains Dance
Dakota Zoo News: Sponsored by Dakota Zoo
Explore 701: Sponsored by Rocks and Blocks Landscaping
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Lincoln Repair
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
Let’s Talk
Manly Monday: Sponsored by Finish Line Automotive Addictions
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel: Sponsored by DC Sensory Center
Ready, Set, Grow: Sponsored by Plant Perfect
Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by Bravera Bank
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Smile of the Day: Submit Your Smile
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Tee’d Up: Sponsored by Golf Etc.
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Well Being: Sponsored by Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact us
Our Team
Get Daily and Breaking News Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
About BestReviews
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search KX NEWS
Search
Please enter a search term.