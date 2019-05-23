Contact Us

KXMB / KXMA
1811 N 15th Street
Bismarck, ND 58501
Main Switchboard: (701) 223-9197
Main Fax: (701) 223-3320
News Room: (701) 355-9115
KXMC / KXMD
2121 2nd Street SE
Minot, ND 58701
Main Switchboard: (701) 852-2104
News Fax: (701) 838-1050
Submit Photos & Videos: Click here to share your photos and videos.
Make a commercial request to use our video
For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.
Station Management
Vice President/General Manager
Director of Sales – Bismarck/Minot/Dickinson/Williston
Creative Services Director
Weather Contacts
Chief Meteorologist
Meteorologist
Meteorologist
Sports Contacts
Closed Captioning Contact:
Trent Kinzell
PO Box 1617
1811 N 15th Street
Bismarck, ND 58502
(701) 355-9130 (phone)
(701) 223-3320 (fax
Contact Via Email
Public File Assistance
For assistance accessing the public file, contact:
Janel Faller
Phone: (701) 223-9197