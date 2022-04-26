Contact us

KXMB / KXMA
1811 N 15th Street
Bismarck, ND 58501
Main Switchboard: (701) 223-9197
Main Fax: (701) 223-3320
News Room: (701) 355-9115
KXMC / KXMD
2121 2nd Street SE
Minot, ND 58701
Main Switchboard: (701) 852-2104
News Fax: (701) 838-1050
Contact forms
Submit news tips and story ideas
Submit feedback to KX News station management
Submit feedback to the KX News Engineering Department for any technical issues on TV, including audio, video and closed captioning
Make a commercial request to use our video
For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.
KX News personality autograph requests and talent appearances:
Reasonable requests will be honored by mail. Due to the high volume of autograph requests, personalization may not be possible. Address all requests to:
KX News
1811 N 15th Street
Bismarck, ND 58501
NOTE: Requests are for KX News personalities only.