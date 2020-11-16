Home for the Holidays

Open Enrollment Video

Polling Places Bill Video

Late Vote Bill Video

KX Convo: Amber DeKrey Video

Monday, February 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder Video

Self Defense Bill Video

Food Bank in Need Video

Biden Resolutions Video

KX Storm Team Full Evening Weather w/Tom Schrader 2/15 Video

Texas Snow Video

Cold Front Video

After the Whistle: Preparing for state tournaments Video

After the Whistle: David Tries it with Minot Gymnastics Video

After the Whistle: Inside the Play with Javin Friesz Video

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/15 Video

After the Whistle: Mic'd Up with Beau Diegel Video

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/15 Video

Above normal temps are back in the forecast Video

LEGOS Video