Home for the Holidays

Completed Contests
Posted: / Updated:

WINNER:

Vicky Pfliger

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Open Enrollment

Polling Places Bill

Late Vote Bill

KX Convo: Amber DeKrey

Monday, February 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Self Defense Bill

Food Bank in Need

Biden Resolutions

KX Storm Team Full Evening Weather w/Tom Schrader 2/15

Texas Snow

Cold Front

After the Whistle: Preparing for state tournaments

After the Whistle: David Tries it with Minot Gymnastics

After the Whistle: Inside the Play with Javin Friesz

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/15

After the Whistle: Mic'd Up with Beau Diegel

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/15

Above normal temps are back in the forecast

LEGOS

NDC FEB 15

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News