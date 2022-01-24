Win a Valentine’s Videogram

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
4°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?
Top Stories
Wind, snow, ice factor in 8-vehicle crash near Devils Lake Jan. 21
Winter Daze volleyball tourney draws players statewide
Video
Demonstrators in Portal, ND protest truck driver vaccine mandates
Video
Community helps remove wreaths at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Bet on Weather
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Scoreboards
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
2021 Pro Football Challenge
NFL Big Game Bound
China 2022
Top Stories
After the Whistle: New Salem-Almont trio eyes consecutive individual titles, first as a team
Video
Top Stories
After the Whistle: Mic’d Up with Flasher’s Brian Nieuwsma
Video
Girls Hockey: Mandan developing its game on the offensive end of the ice
Video
Hockey: Minot State men’s team dominates at home against Williston State
Video
Plays of the Week – January 23
Video
Community
2021-2022 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2022
North Dakota’s Hidden History
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
KX Sport Show
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Souper Bowl of Caring
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
North Dakota Hidden History
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday: Sponsored by Crosstown Brewdown
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk: Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Critter Conversations
Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio – Wellness Community of Mandan
Healthy Living
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
Manly Monday: Sponsored by Finish Line Automotive Addictions
Music with Michael
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel: Sponsored by United Tribes Technical College
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by White House Realty
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment
Tee’d Up: Sponsored by Golf Etc.
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
About BestReviews
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Win a Valentine’s Videogram
Contests
Posted:
Jan 24, 2022 / 02:43 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 24, 2022 / 02:49 PM CST
Close
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Sign Up
Latest Videos
After the Whistle: Holsteins Wrestling Hard
Video
After the Whistle: Mic'd up with Flasher's Brian Nieuwsma
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Peanut Butter Day
Video
Hockey: Mandan's girls continuing to grow on offense
Video
College hockey: Minot State shuts out Williston State
Video
Plays of the week - January 23
Video
40th annual Winter Daze comes to close with volleyball tournament
Video
One dead, three injured in I-94 crash
Video
Basketball: Minot flies to win over Mandan
Video
Minot swims away with home win
Video
Minot State basketball gets home sweep
Video
Hockey Day North Dakota takes center ice in Jamestown
Video
Hockey Day North Dakota comes to Jamestown
Video
Truck drivers protest at the border
Video
Wreaths Across America clean-up at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Video
Friday Night Frenzy: WDA Basketball Highlights
Video
Friday Night Frenzy: College Basketball, Hockey and Swimming Highlights
Video
Drive-thru COVID testing takes hit during frigid temps
Video
Business Beat: The Sew Connection opens in Mandan
Video
Business Beat: Bismarck Barnes & Noble moving locations
Video
More Video
Latest Top Stories
Cannabis petition fails to make ND ballot
Winter Daze volleyball tourney draws players statewide
Video
One dead, three seriously injured in I-94 crash
Video
Demonstrators in Portal, ND protest truck driver vaccine mandates
Video
Community helps remove wreaths at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Video
Judge refuses to delay release of disputed DAPL documents
Video
More Top Stories
Featured on KXNET.COM
2022 KX Sport Show
Honoring Black History
Souper Bowl of Caring
Top Stories Newsletter
2022 Olympics
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
First COVID, then hair loss?
Video
After the Whistle: New Salem-Almont trio eyes consecutive individual titles, first as a team
Video
Moorhead police: Poison gas that killed 7 came from furnace
After the Whistle: Mic’d Up with Flasher’s Brian Nieuwsma
Video
BNSF railroad tries to block 17,000 workers from striking