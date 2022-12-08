The holidays are here and we are celebrating the best way we know how. Treats and cocktails!
Kyara Brown is making us a combination of the two every week, for this month’s Cooking with KX: Spirits and Sweets.
This week we have a Cranberry special: Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Truffles and a Cranberry Fizz Cocktail.
Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Truffles
Ingredients:
- 10 oz of goat cheese
- 1 block of cream cheese
- 2 TSP of cinnamon
- 3 TBSP of honey (plus extra for the topping)
- Candied pecans
- Dried cranberries
Instructions:
- Add the goat cheese, cream cheese, cinnamon, and honey into a mixing bowl.
- Mix together until thoroughly combined and smooth, and set aside.
- Dump the pecans out and chop them into small pieces. Add the cranberries to the chopped pecans and mix them together.
- Lay out evenly across a flat surface, grab a handful at a time of the cheese and honey mixture and roll it into a ball.
- Rool the ball through the pecan and cranberry mixture until it’s coated and squeeze everything together to make sure it sticks.
- Repeat this process until the cheese and honey mixture is gone.
- Once the truffles are plated, squeeze some honey on top of them for garnish.
Cranberry Fizz Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of gin
- 5 oz of prosecco
- 1 TSP of cranberry sauce
- 1/2 oz of lime juice
- 1/2 oz of vanilla syrup
- Sugar
- Cranberries
Instructions:
- Add ice to an 8 oz glass.
- Add gin, cranberry sauce, lime juice, and vanilla syrup into a shaker and shake for about 30 seconds.
- Dip the rim of the glass into some water and lay the sugar out on a small plate, dip the glass into the sugar to coat the rim.
- Pour the drink mixture from the shaker back into the sugar-rimmed glass.
- Top it off with prosecco.
- Garnish with cranberries.
Together you have cranberry truffles with a matching cranberry cocktail!
Happy holidays everyone!