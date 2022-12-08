The holidays are here and we are celebrating the best way we know how. Treats and cocktails!

Kyara Brown is making us a combination of the two every week, for this month’s Cooking with KX: Spirits and Sweets.

This week we have a Cranberry special: Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Truffles and a Cranberry Fizz Cocktail.

Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Truffles

Ingredients:

10 oz of goat cheese

1 block of cream cheese

2 TSP of cinnamon

3 TBSP of honey (plus extra for the topping)

Candied pecans

Dried cranberries

Instructions:

Add the goat cheese, cream cheese, cinnamon, and honey into a mixing bowl. Mix together until thoroughly combined and smooth, and set aside. Dump the pecans out and chop them into small pieces. Add the cranberries to the chopped pecans and mix them together. Lay out evenly across a flat surface, grab a handful at a time of the cheese and honey mixture and roll it into a ball. Rool the ball through the pecan and cranberry mixture until it’s coated and squeeze everything together to make sure it sticks. Repeat this process until the cheese and honey mixture is gone. Once the truffles are plated, squeeze some honey on top of them for garnish.

Cranberry Fizz Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of gin

5 oz of prosecco

1 TSP of cranberry sauce

1/2 oz of lime juice

1/2 oz of vanilla syrup

Sugar

Cranberries

Instructions:

Add ice to an 8 oz glass. Add gin, cranberry sauce, lime juice, and vanilla syrup into a shaker and shake for about 30 seconds. Dip the rim of the glass into some water and lay the sugar out on a small plate, dip the glass into the sugar to coat the rim. Pour the drink mixture from the shaker back into the sugar-rimmed glass. Top it off with prosecco. Garnish with cranberries.

Together you have cranberry truffles with a matching cranberry cocktail!

Happy holidays everyone!