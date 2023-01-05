In this month’s Cooking with KX we are making all healthy recipes to help you reach the health goals that you set, or if you just want some healthy options!

On Thursday we are making three different smoothies with three different health benefits.

Nutritious, well-balanced smoothies can be a great addition to a well-balanced diet.

Smoothies are great to prep and just grab when you’re on the go, and I know that’s what a lot of us need in our busy lives.

Peanut Butter Dream

1 banana

1 TBSP of cocoa powder

1 TBSP of peanut butter

1 TBSP of honey

1 C of milk

Add all ingredients into a blender, and blend together.

This smoothie is healthy but filling, and it’s full of protein.

The Green Machine

1 stock of chopped celery

the juice of one lime

1/2 of an avocado

1/2 C of greek yogurt

1/2 Cup of water

Add all ingredients into a blender, and blend together.

This smoothie helps with inflammation and your digestive system and it’s great for your gut health.

The North Dakota Sunrise

1 banana

5 strawberries

A hand full of baby carrots

1/2 C of greek yogurt

1/2 C of milk

Add all ingredients into a blender, and blend together.

This smoothie is great for your eyes and for clear skin, plus it’s sweet!

Keep in mind, I used all frozen fruit and vegetables for these recipes so that I didn’t have to use ice. If you don’t use frozen fruit and veggies, add ice.