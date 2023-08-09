NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We are entering our busy season so we are making meals this month that are quick, easy, and delicious.

Tuesday, we are making Baked Ziti al Forno. This dish is a classic at Olive Garden. But now you don’t have to spend money and can avoid the hassle of going out to dinner, with this recipe.

It only takes about 30 minutes to make and will feed six or more people!

Baked Ziti al Forno

Ingredients:

16 ounces of ziti pasta

1 pound ground beef

2 tablespoon butter

1/2 white onion, chopped

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

24 ounces spaghetti sauce

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon rosemary

15 ounces of ricotta cheese

1 large egg

1-2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees, grease an 8 x 8 baking dish, boil noodles, cook ground beef, then set those aside once they are finished cooking. In the same pan used to cook the ground beef, over medium-high heat, fry butter and garlic, and onion. Once the garlic is fragrant and the onions are soft add 24 ounces of spaghetti sauce. Then add the spice mixture: rosemary, Italian seasoning, and onion powder. Stir together and let that come to a simmer for 2 minutes. While you wait for that simmer, in a bowl combine ricotta cheese, sugar, Parmesan, a pinch of salt, and one egg. Back over to your spaghetti sauce, add the ground beef and the ziti noodles back into the pan, and mix all together. Now layer your ricotta and noodle mixtures in your pan. First noodles go in, then gently spread a layer of the ricotta mixture on top, then add a layer of shredded mozzarella cheese. Repeat until you reach the top. Top everything off with buttered bread crumbs. Put that into the oven for 15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly. Let it cool for a few minutes and there you have baked ziti alforno.

Leftovers are good in a sealed container for up to five days. Bon appetite!