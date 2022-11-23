For the last Cooking with KX: Everything but the turkey edition, we are showing you how to make a delicious and non-traditional dessert for the big day!

We made a 5-layer trifle. It’s easier than it sounds and it makes a beautiful rich dessert that all of your guests will be talking about all Thanksgiving Day.

5 Layer Dessert Triffle

Ingredients:

1 C heavy cream

1 C powdered sugar

1 C peanut butter

1 instant chocolate pudding mix

1 block of cream cheese

1 brownie mix

1 large container of cool whip

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

A glass of trifle dish of some sort

Instructions:

Cook your brownies as instructed on the box. Make your pudding as the container instructs, and let the pudding set for 20 minutes. Once your brownies are cooked and have cooled for 15 minutes, start crumbling the brownies into little pieces in a separate bowl and set aside. For the peanut butter mousse mixture, add one block of cream cheese, one cup of powdered sugar, one cup of heavy cream, and one cup of peanut butter together in a mixing bowl. Whip everything together for about three minutes, the mixture should be light and creamy. Let that mixture sit in the fridge for about 10 minutes. While that is in the fridge, crush your Reese’s peanut Butter Cups into small pieces and place them in a bowl to set aside. Then it’s time to assemble your trifle. Set up some sort of assembly line with all of your different layers in separate bowls around your trifle dish. The peanut butter mousse mixture, the brownie crumbles, the Reese’s Peanut Butter crumbles, the cool whip, and the chocolate pudding. Start by lining the bottom of your trifle dish with brownie crumbles on top of that. You’ll put the peanut butter mousse mixture on top of the brownie and smooth it out until you can’t see the brownie crumbles. You’ll do the same thing with the chocolate pudding on top of the peanut butter mousse mixture. Then add a layer of cool whip. On top of the cool whip, sprinkle your Reese’s Peanut Butter crumbles just enough to see on the outside of the trifle dish. Then you’re going to repeat this sequence for more layers until your trifle dish is filled all the way to the top. Then garnish with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and the rest of your brownie crumbles.

Happy cooking and happy Thanksgiving!