NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Now that fall is here, and temperatures are starting to cool off, many of you will be pulling out your crockpots and soup bowls.

This month’s Cooking with KX theme is the best SOUP recipe, and on Wednesday, we are showing you how to make one that combines all the flavors of the Autumn season.

It’s loaded with seasonal squash and veggies, to make a healthy and lusciously creamy meal!

Autumn Harvest Soup

Ingredients:

Butternut squash

2 tomatoes

1 yellow onion

1 red pepper

2 yellow squash

2 zucchinis

3 large carrots

2 cups of coconut milk

2 cups of vegetable stock

Garlic salt

Cumin

4 garlic cloves

Olive oil

Salt & pepper

Instructions:

Start by slicing a butternut squash in half, taking the seeds out, and setting it on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Lay some smashed garlic cloves inside the squash and cover it with olive oil. Lay all of the veggies around the squash: chopped tomatoes, a whole yellow onion, a red pepper, two zucchinis, two yellow squash, and three carrots. Drizzle all the veggies with a good amount of olive oil. Season with garlic salt, cumin, fresh rosemary dill, salt, and pepper. Pop into a 400-degree oven for one hour Let the veggies cool for about 20 minutes then set everything, including all of the spices, into a large soup pot. Add two cups of coconut milk and two cups of vegetable stock to the pot. With an immersive blender, liquify all the veggies. If you don’t have an immersive blender, you can use a food processor or a regular blender. Combine until it becomes a soupy consistency. Let the soup come to a light simmer, and serve Top with some parmesan cheese and your favorite crackers.

You can find seasonal veggies there at your local Farmer’s market

Minot: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Oak Park.

Bismarck: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at North Ace Hardware.