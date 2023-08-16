NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Next week, the busy mornings start again as kids in North Dakota head back to school.

And if you’re a parent trying to pack a lunch, it doesn’t take long before you run thin on ideas. The good news is we have some healthy recipes you may not have tried yet.

We are making a Mediterranean pasta salad that is customizable to your kiddo, and some sweet protein balls that will help them stay motivated all throughout the day.

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

1 box of tri-colored spiral noodles

1 cup of salami, chopped

1/2 cup of fresh mozzarella, chopped

1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced

1/2 of red onion, diced

1/4 cup of parmesan cheese

1 and 1/2 cups of Italian dressing

Instructions:

Cook noodles al dente, and prepare ingredients. In a large bowl add noodles, salami mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and shaved parmesan cheese. Top it off with your favorite Italian dressing and mix it all together. Keep refrigerated and this should make 5-7 lunches.

Peanut Butter Banana-Nut Protein Balls

Ingredients:

2 cups of rolled oats

1 and 1/2 cups of peanut butter

1/2 cup of vanilla protein powder

1/4 cup of honey

1/4 cup of banana granola, or your preference of granola

1/4 cup of chocolate chips

Instructions:

In a large bowl combine rolled oats, peanut butter, vanilla protein powder, honey, banana granola, and chocolate chips. Mix all together until the consistency is sticky. If it’s not sticky enough or it’s too dry, add a splash of vanilla extract or a little bit more honey. Then on a parchment-lined baking sheet, grab a handful of the protein mixture and roll it into balls. Repeat until your mixture is gone, it should make around 25 protein balls. Let those firm up in the fridge for about an hour. Keep them in a sealed container or baggie.