NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Mornings can get a little crazy trying to get everyone out the door for school and work on time. And the last thing you need to breakfast making you late.

So, we have three quick breakfast options that can be done the night before or that you can make in 20 minutes or less.

Overnight Cereal Bars

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of honey

3 cups of the cereal of your choice

4 cups of Greek yogurt

Instructions:

In a 9×13 baking dish, dump four cups of Greek yogurt into the dish and spread it out evenly. Drizzle honey across the top of the yogurt. The cereal goes on top, then press the cereal into the Greek yogurt and honey to make it stick. Drizzle more honey on top of the cereal, then put the baking dish into the freezer overnight. The next morning, cut the frozen mixture into bar shapes, and send the kids out the door with a homemade flavorful cereal bar!

Bacon Pancakes

Ingredients:

Pancake mix

A pack of bacon

Maple syrup

Instructions:

Cook the bacon. Kyara cooks her bacon in the oven because she finds it the easiest and quickest way. Then make your pancake batter. In a large greased pan on medium heat set a couple pieces of bacon down. Pour the pancake batter over the top of the bacon, then drizzle a line of maple syrup on the pancake batter. Let it cook thoroughly on both sides and serve the bacon pancakes warm.

Leftover Breakfast Skewers

Ingredients:

Fruits of your choice

Leftover breakfast food like sausage or pancakes

Skewers

Instructions:

Build the skewers with all of your breakfast supplies. Then send your kids out the door with an array of breakfast foods that are mobile and delicious.