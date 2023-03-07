(KXNET) — Get ready to brush up on your cooking skills with this months Cooking with KX segment of ‘Back to the Basics’.

Kyara will be revisiting classic recipes and techniques for delicious and foolproof results every time!

And this week, we are showing how to make the perfect Chocolate Chip Cookie. This is the last recipe you’ll ever need. This recipe makes 36 cookies. Let’s jump right in!

The perfect Chocolate Chip Cookie

Pro tip: Before you begin baking, portion out all ingredients to the exact measurements. This is called ‘Mise en Place’, a French culinary term for everything in its place. This technique involves preparing and arranging all ingredients, ensuring that everything is available and accessible during the cooking process.

Ingredients:

2 and 3/4 cups of all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips (that’s about a bag and a half)

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9×12 cookie sheet. In a mixing bowl add all dry ingredients together; flour, baking soda, and salt. Combine and set aside. In a separate mixing bowl, add brown sugar, granulated sugar, and butter. With an electric mixer cream together for about 2 minutes. Add one egg at a time as well as the vanilla extract, mixing in between each ingredient. Slowly add the dry mixture into the creamed mixture, little by little, mixing thoroughly each time you add more of the dry mixture. Once the ingredients have been fully combined, add the chocolate chips. Mix under they are spread throughout the dough completely. On the lightly greased baking sheet, lay down 1 and 1/2-inch balls of dough. I like to use my ice cream scoop for the perfect-sized cookies. There should be 16 cookies on the sheet. Put the cookies into the oven for nine minutes. This is the most important part. Nine minutes exactly, no more no less. Once the timer goes off, pull the cookies out and let them continue to cook out of the oven on the pan for 2 additional minutes, set a timer. When you pull the cookies out of the oven, you’ll think they don’t look fully done. But trust me they are and they will continue to cook on the pan for those After the 2 minutes are up, move them to your countertop to continue to cool for an additional 10 minutes.