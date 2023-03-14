(KXNET) We are continuing our back-to-the-basics with homemade salsa.

But not just any salsa, this spicy mango salsa is made with fresh, simple ingredients and follows the basics of salsa-making while adding a touch of sweetness and heat with a ripe mango and spicy jalapeños.

Making homemade salsa is so easy, and the flavor will impress your friends, family, and even yourself. It’s perfect as a dip, topping, or even a marinade.

This recipe is a must-try for any salsa lover looking to spice up their taco night.

Spicy Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

5 tomatoes (3 Roma, 2 little mamas)

1 white onion

1 red bell pepper

2 jalapeños

1 mango

1 bunch of cilantro

2 tbsp of lime juice

2 tsp of salt

Instructions:

Slice the red pepper into fourths, leaving seeds in. Slice jalapeños in half, leaving as many seeds in as your spicy taste buds desire. Slice all tomatoes into fourths. Add sliced red pepper, jalapenos, and tomatoes to the air fryer or oven. Cook at 400 degrees for 8 minutes. You’ll know the veggies are ready when they are slightly charred on the outside. While those cook, cut up the mango and dice the onion very thinly. Add all of the veggies into a blender or food processor. Bell pepper first, then jalapeños, and all of the tomatoes. Add the entire mango, the bunch of cilantro, lime juice, and salt to the blender as well. Blend for 20 seconds until it’s a smooth but slightly chunky consistency. Pour into a bowl and add diced onions. Mix and set in the fridge for at least an hour. Once it’s chilled and the spices have marinated it’s ready to go!

It can be served on any Mexican dish, or with tortilla chips!